Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of RL stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 717,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,907. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $37,666,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

