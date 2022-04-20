Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 73,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,957. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

