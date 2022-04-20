Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.63 Million

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will report $720.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.00 million and the lowest is $718.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

