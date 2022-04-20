Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 90,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,333. The firm has a market cap of $555.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

