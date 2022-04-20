Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will announce $23.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $99.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $112.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 51,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,886. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

