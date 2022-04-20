Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.51 Million

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $193.50 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $180.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $839.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $887.33 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $893.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

