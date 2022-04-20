Analysts Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 283%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907. The company has a market cap of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.33. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.