Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. 12,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.