Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.