Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $23,965,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

