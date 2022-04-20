Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. AON reported earnings per share of $4.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $13.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,959. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.41 and a 200-day moving average of $298.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of AON by 74.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 23.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

