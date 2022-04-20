Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $38,489,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.45. 62,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

