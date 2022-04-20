Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.51. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 99,683 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anaconda Mining (ANXGF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.