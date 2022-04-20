AMLT (AMLT) Trading Up 23.8% This Week

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $455.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AMLT

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

