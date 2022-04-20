Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 178,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 66,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The company has a market capitalization of C$300.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98.
About Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)
