Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 178,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 66,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$300.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98.

About Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

