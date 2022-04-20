AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

