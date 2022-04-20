AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report $57.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $57.79 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

