Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to post $5.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.17. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $32.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.63. 514,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

