American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

