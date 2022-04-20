Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.26 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.