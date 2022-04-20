Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 567,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$167.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42.
Amarillo Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGC)
Further Reading
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.