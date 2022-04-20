Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Shares Down 2.3%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

