Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.46

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 105552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

