alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading 4.7% Higher

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.03 ($15.09) and last traded at €13.93 ($14.98). 128,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.31 ($14.31).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($21.56) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.99 ($19.35).

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.05.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

