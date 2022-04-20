Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

IGV opened at $328.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

