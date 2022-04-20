Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 323.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $594.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.29 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.62 and its 200-day moving average is $525.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

