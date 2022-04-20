Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 379,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $288.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.26 and a 200 day moving average of $342.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.