Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:BPMP opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

BP Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.