Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

