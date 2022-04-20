Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 531,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,358,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 188,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 492,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

