Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,357.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,058 shares of company stock worth $175,986,878 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $34.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,576.38. 33,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,687.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,794.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

