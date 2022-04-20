Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.05 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.57 or 0.07419385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.29 or 1.00111245 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

