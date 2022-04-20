Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.