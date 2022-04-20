Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 249,605 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST)

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

