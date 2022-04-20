Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.36. 4,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,351,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,289 shares of company stock worth $1,217,941. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

