Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.90

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.90 and last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 1108586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0269022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

