Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $125,570,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,355,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 1,163,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

