Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

