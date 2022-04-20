Aion Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and $8.47 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,353.67 or 0.99866086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00259528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00346736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00147915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00090066 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

