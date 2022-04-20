Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.