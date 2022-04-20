Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.