Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,913 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 417,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

