Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,056 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

