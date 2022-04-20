Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 394 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.