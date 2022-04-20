Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 275 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $234,005,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $320.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.