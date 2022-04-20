Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

