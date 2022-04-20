Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 765,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 327,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 803,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.