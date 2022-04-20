AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.82. AEye shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 2,550 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.