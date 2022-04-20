AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.82. AEye shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 2,550 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

