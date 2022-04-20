AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Down 1.1%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.65. 16,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 24,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Get AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSIL. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.