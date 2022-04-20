Adshares Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $119.26 million and $3.97 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00011564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00230182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,151,603 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

